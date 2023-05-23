BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

FEDS BUSTED As J6 LIES Revealed: FBI REVOKES Whistleblower’s Security Clearance For EXPOSING Crimes
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
158 views • 05/23/2023

Stew Peters Show


May 22, 2023


The FBI is at war with the American people.

Former FBI agent turned whistleblower Steve Friend is back to detail his recent testimony before Congress.

Congress is investigating the weaponization of the government against Americans by holding hearings.

It is becoming increasingly rare for any of these hearings to produce tangible results that hold government criminals accountable.

Steve Friend and other whistleblowers testified hoping to inspire other witnesses of government corruption to come forward and speak the truth.

Over the weekend America gave to a Give Send Go fund to support Garret OBoyle and Marcus Allen and raised over 300K.

There is an appetite from the grassroots that should inspire elected officials to do their jobs.

The FBI is no longer an elite law enforcement agency and has been turned into an intelligence gathering operation.

They are operating as a criminal organization and Congress should defund the FBI.

We must empower local law enforcement to combat federal overreach.

Watch this new segment NOW at https://StewPeters.com

Keep us FREE and ON THE AIR! SUPPORT THE SPONSORS Below!

Protect your retirement, Visit our friends at Goldco! Call 855-706-GOLD or visit https://goldco.com/stew

Get High Quality Prepper Food, NOW with $100 Buckets! Use Promocode STEW for Big Discounts at https://HeavensHarvest.com

Taxation is THEFT! Never again voluntarily pay the Washington D.C. Swamp, legally and safely, GUARANTEED when you attend Freedom Law School! Visit: https://FreedomLawSchool.org

Gun Holsters, BIG SALE! Just go to https://www.vnsh.com/stew and get $50 OFF!

Clean up your AIR with these high quality air filtration systems, and protect yourself from shedding: https://thetriadaer.com/

Support anti-vax activism, free clinic care, and MANLY products like IGF1 visit:https://Vaccine-Police.com

Check out https://nootopia.com/StewPeters for help increasing your mental & physical strength to battle the deep-state's KRYPTONITE plot against Americans!

Magnesium is VITAL for sleep and stress, Get high quality magnesium and support the show with using Promocode STEWPETERS10: https://magbreakthrough.com/stewpeters

High Quality CBD, Check out: https://kuribl.com/ Use Promocode STEW20 for 20% off your order or premium CBD!

Protect yourself from Spike Proteins by getting the protocol: https://spikeprotocol.com

Doctors appointments, with REAL Doctors that care, let them know Stew sent you at https://heroicdoctors.com

Antarctic krill Oil is a lifesaver, FIX your swollen feet today at https://stopswollenfeet.com

Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://www.stewpeters.com/subscribe/

Follow Stew on Gab: https://gab.com/RealStewPeters

See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.com

Check out Stew's store: https://stewmerch.com

https://www.givesendgo.com/defendlauren


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2pd0fq-feds-busted-as-j6-lies-revealed-fbi-revokes-whistleblowers-security-clearan.html

Keywords
corruptionliesamericafbihearingstestimonyinvestigationcongressgrassrootswhistleblowercriminal organizationsecurity clearancebustedstew petersfederal overreachexposing evildefund the fbisteve friendweaponization of governmentj6 jan 6marcus allengarret oboyleexposing crimes
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy