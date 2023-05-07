The Last Secret of Fatima and Punishment of Nations

Quo Vadis





May 6, 2023





On December 26, 1957, Father Agustín interviewed the Fatima seer, Sister Lucy.





The interview was published in 1958 with the imprimatur of the Bishop of Fatima.





In her own words, Sister Lucy said in an interview in 1957: "The Blessed Mother told me that the devil will wage a decisive battle against the Blessed Virgin, where one side will be victorious and the other side will suffer defeat.





Also, from now on we have to choose sides.





We are either for God or we are for the devil; there is no in between."





Father Malachi Martin, a Vatican insider and world-renowned author claims to have read the third Secret of Fatima.





He said he read the secret in February 1960, saying, “I read the secret, but before I read it, I had to vow not to reveal it.





The contents of the secret would be a shock, no doubt, some would be very frightened."





In obedience to the Church, Father Malachi never revealed the full transcript of the secret, but he spoke of certain aspects of Our Lady's prophecy of Fatima.





Father Malachi: "The real third secret is much more traumatic than we think or know."





The heart of the secret is awful.





There will be a reckoning - a solar eclipse - It will be the last attempt of the demons to rule our lives."





Russia will play a significant role in the end times.





The words of Martin Malachi are supported by the statements of Pope John Paul II, and Pope Benedict XVI Before his resignation, on the way to Fatima, Pope Benedict XVI warned: "Whoever thinks that the prophetic mission of Fatima is finished is mistaken.”





Father Malachi talked about the spiritual direction in the world, especially in the “west” and believed that it was a danger.





He said that "the world has gone in the opposite direction".





"Well, if the apparitions at Fatima are supposed to bring humanity to God's side in some cataclysmic final conflict, the world seems to have missed the message."





This prolific author and priest has spoken extensively that the 3rd Secret of Fatima will involve Russia.





He said that Russia is the key to the 'Third Secret of Fatima'. The "Third Secret" covers three topics:





1. Physical punishment of nations.

2. Spiritual punishment, and

3. The central function of Russia in two, in fact, physical and spiritual punishments should be girded by a fateful arrangement in which Russia is the key point.





In a 1996 radio interview with Art Bell, Father Malachi Martin said, “Salvation for the world will begin in Russia.





The role of Russia in the prophecy of Fatima is very important because, if the vision of Fatima is to be believed, the salvation of the world, the cure for the world's troubles, will begin in Ukraine and Russia, and that is why the Mother of God in the Fatima vision of 1917 should have actively spoken about Russia and that Russia must first of all heal from its mistakes.





It is a very bizarre message in that sense, because one would say that salvation will come from the West, as we always think because we are Westerners, but no, according to the Fatima message, salvation will come from the East, and especially from Ukraine and the state of Russia itself, which is extraordinary.





In Fulda, Germany in 1980, Pope John Paul II was asked: “What about the Third Secret of Fatima?





Wasn't it supposed to be published by 1960?





The Holy Father replied: "Given the seriousness of the content, my predecessors, who had access to the secret, diplomatically preferred to delay the publication in order not to encourage the world power of communism (Russia) to make certain moves.





"On the other hand, it should be enough for all Christians to know this: if there is a message that says that the oceans will flood entire areas of the earth, and that from one moment to the next millions of people will perish.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=i1u0hEuCRFs