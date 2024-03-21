RichieFromBoston (3/20/2024): Exposing the Illuminati — Ryan Garcia, Jake Paul, and Logan Paul!

RFB says this may be the video that takes down his Youtube channel.

Boxing star and Social media star Ryan Garcia has been making some serious CLAIMS in the last few weeks, Including Jake and Logan Paul in the mix as well as Bohemian Grove. I’m going to lay out what it really is. —RFB

Time is running out for mankind — even for the vast majority of Christians who think they are going to Heaven but are not — just as Jesus said. A DELUSION OF A SALVATION THAT DOES NOT EXIST.

For a most-helpful guide to the narrow way and true, Biblical salvation, freely-download and prove out the PDF here, while there is still time:

NarrowWayTruth.com

https://narrowwaytruth.com