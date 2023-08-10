© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dr Meryl Nass explains how the WHO's proposed pandemic treatywill potentially remove human rights protections, enforce censorship and digital passports.
We're undergoing a soft coup.
https://www.brighteon.com/c82f2123-612b-45fd-9b4b-76a882d4bca1
https://swebbtube.se/w/k4K9XL7HhY7q3djHtFGHLN
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lsuV7HiMDEwL/
https://rumble.com/v36d320-were-undergoing-a-soft-coup..html