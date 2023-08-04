BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Klaus Schwab's Great Reset & Bloodlines of the Illuminati
DaKey2Eternity
DaKey2Eternity
55 followers
1
205 views • 08/04/2023

Klaus Schwab's Family is playing a Key Role in Ushering in the Illuminati's long planned agenda to enslave humanity, using their well established strategy of first dividing then conquering their prey the Global Elite are utilizing their control over the international governments and media they believe that their time has come to UN-Leash their Great Reset and implement the New World Order. 

Keywords
worldeliteneworderglobalrothschildrockefellerilluminatigreatresetbloodlineswefklausschwab
