The theory of evolution debunked (2024 documentary)

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



Credits to EricDubay



The theory of evilution is of satan who wants to replace God as the Creator with an unproven theory.



T he Bible says that God created the heavens and the earth in Genesis 1:1, the first Bible verse. God’s 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11 identifies God as the Creator Who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.



In Colossians 1:15-16, Christ is identified as the Creator yet satanists such as Charles Darwin proposes a theory that denies God as the Creator and a few billions will support his unproven theory of evilution.



Email: [email protected]



"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington



