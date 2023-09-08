BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
THE DEPOPULATION OF EVERY PERSON IN UKRAINE THAT HAS 2 HANDS TO HOLD A WEAPON
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
155 views • 09/08/2023

So... When you send people into a "battle" for their lives, and you force them to do so with zero chance of survival, that's just murder as we know it. Knowingly causing the death of another. That's not combat. That's plain slaughter. And it appears the Russians don't mind a bit...SO... ARE YOU THINKING THIS WINT HAPPEN HERE? I'd like to remind you that Ukraine IS an armed society folks. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

preppingsurvivalcombat
