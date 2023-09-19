CAGNEY & LACEY LOSE THEIR BLOODY 🧠❌ MINDS

Source: https://gab.com/KeepNHGranite/posts/111088258933838512





~ Online predator solicits nude photos of an 11-year-old girl

~ Her father finds out and calls the police (at 6:00PM)

~ Police arrive at midnight

~ Girl cop immediately threatens to arrest the child for creating child porn





Proper commentary on this police response would result in its own police response.





But the feeling of sickened rage in your gut says it all.





