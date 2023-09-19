CAGNEY & LACEY LOSE THEIR BLOODY 🧠❌ MINDS

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Source: https://gab.com/KeepNHGranite/posts/111088258933838512
Thumbnail: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/cagney-lacey-the-complete-series-32-discs-dvd/20735626.p?skuId=20735626
~ Online predator solicits nude photos of an 11-year-old girl
~ Her father finds out and calls the police (at 6:00PM)
~ Police arrive at midnight
~ Girl cop immediately threatens to arrest the child for creating child porn
Proper commentary on this police response would result in its own police response.
But the feeling of sickened rage in your gut says it all.
Coach Dave and my bud, Randy
https://www.brighteon.com/15416290-f25f-44c6-b97e-f043c4f610d6
https://coachdavelive.com/event/prepare-to-stand