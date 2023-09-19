BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CAGNEY & LACEY LOSE THEIR BLOODY 🧠❌ MINDS
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
78 views • 09/19/2023

Source: https://gab.com/KeepNHGranite/posts/111088258933838512


Thumbnail: https://www.bestbuy.com/site/cagney-lacey-the-complete-series-32-discs-dvd/20735626.p?skuId=20735626


~ Online predator solicits nude photos of an 11-year-old girl

~ Her father finds out and calls the police (at 6:00PM)

~ Police arrive at midnight

~ Girl cop immediately threatens to arrest the child for creating child porn


Proper commentary on this police response would result in its own police response.


But the feeling of sickened rage in your gut says it all.


Coach Dave and my bud, Randy

https://www.brighteon.com/15416290-f25f-44c6-b97e-f043c4f610d6


https://coachdavelive.com/event/prepare-to-stand

trafficking
