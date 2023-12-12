The Presidential Election is in full swing and so too is the purge of conservative podcasts and talk-shows that do not align with the WHO or the CDC, or the WEF, or the U.N.. The Biden administration and his alphabet intelligence agencies are in out in force working hard to remove freedom of speech and to force the narrative of conversation in their direction.

Join us for our morning podcast at The Velain Report to learn more!

The Social Purge Explodes!

https://rumble.com/v3yh8c1-the-social-purge-explodes.html

Be sure to visit us at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Watch the Velain Report podcast in video format here:

https://www.youtube.com/@TheVelainReport77

SUPPORT THE VELAIN REPORT PODCAST:

By visiting our website at: https://www.TheVelainReport.com

Stripe: https://donate.stripe.com/cN2eVb4PP4wX1rOfZ0

Paypal: https://www.paypal.com/biz/fund?id=PUDGHV7WL6E6E

Our Patreon Page: https://www.patreon.com/HolyImpactMinistries

Or you can send to: Holy Impact Ministries P.O. Box 233 Carrollton Ohio 44615

Email:

[email protected]

Our Patriot Supply Link:

https://mypatriotsupply.com/?rfsn=4701850.0178d9