450) DEFEATING DEMONS AND RESTORING SPIRITUALITY – SUSAN ASHLEY, CLAIRE EDWARDS AND JERRY MARZINSKY
57 views • 6 months ago

An interview to Jerry Marzinsky by Susan Ashley, Claire Edwards — Defeating Demons And Restoring Spirituality: a Practical Guide For Your Life & Post Script By Susan Ashley.


Recommended links:

Jerry Marzinsky's website: https://www.jerrymarzinsky.com/

The Mace Energy Method: http://www.causisminstitute.com/

An Amazing Journey into the Psychotic Mind: Breaking the Spell of the Ivory Tower: https://www.amazon.com/AMAZING-JOURNEY-INTO-PSYCHOTIC-MIND/dp/0359783368

Sherry Swiney's "That's a Lie" program: https://keyholejourney.wordpress.com/2016/07/21/the-thats-a-lie-program/

Donate to spread the word: https://www.paypal.com/donate/?cmd=_donations&business=DPL2K2533M5WY¤cy_code=USD&source=url&Z3JncnB0=

Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/EngineeringSanity/

#ThePresenceofOtherWorlds #JerryMarzinsky #Schizophrenia

The Mace Energy Method Practitioners: https://www.causisminstitute.com//therapy/directory/

Carlos Castaneda on the predators: https://www.goodreads.com/quotes/8705957-we-have-a-predator-that-came-from-the-depths-of

Sherry Swiney's "That's a Lie" program: https://keyholejourney.wordpress.com/2016/07/21/the-thats-a-lie-program/

Masaru Emoto’s water crystals: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bD15dWmwh2M

Psalm 23 – King James Version: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=Psalm+23&version=KJV


My website is available at ForLifeonEarth: https://forlifeonearth.life for more information on my work:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/clairity

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/cglH7UO0OX4D

https://rumble.com/user/ForLifeonEarth

https://www.podomatic.com/podcasts/seimua

mindspiritualitydemonsclaire edwardspsychoticjerry marzinskysusan ashley
