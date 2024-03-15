MEET THE MINI-MELEI SUICIDE PUPPET WHO'S TRYING TO BLOW UP VENEZUELA

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
HEY - SHE'S GOT NOTHING ON MILEI'S SISTER ("THE BOSS") BUT SHE TICKS THE GLOBO BOXES
Machado - Extension of Citgo protection would benefit creditors
https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/extension-citgo-protection-would-benefit-creditors-venezuela-candidate-machado-2024-02-09/
MY PAST MELEI SUICIDE PUPPETS VIDEOS (3)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/yihoxQs5XbZr/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/jJ9YvupiOtTf/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5UFfcIqvKdD/
Atjantic Council (Max Blumenthal) - https://consortiumnews.com/2019/10/14/dcs-atlantic-council-raked-in-funding-from-hunter-bidens-corruption-stained-ukrainian-employer-while-courting-his-vp-father/
EL PAIS - https://english.elpais.com/international/2023-10-24/the-journey-of-maria-corina-machado-from-seeking-us-help-to-topple-chavismo-to-trying-to-defeat-it-at-the-polls.html
Machado 2014 - https://www.upi.com/Top_News/World-News/2014/12/03/Machado-faces-indictment-for-plotting-to-kill-Venezuelas-president/6901417639752/
Atlantic Council video - https://www.youtube.com/shorts/iivstZBnkQo
