Ex-Biden donor blows whistle | Jesse Watters
GalacticStorm
GalacticStorm
62 views • 06/27/2023

Former Biden Donor Who Did Time and Wore FBI Wire in Campaign Finance Probe of Biden Speaks Out in Protest of Sweetheart Plea Deal for Hunter


Christopher Tigani, a former Delaware beer distributor and Biden donor who served two years for campaign finance law violations after he says he was talked into unwittingly breaking the law by the Biden campaign, appeared on Fox News Monday night to talk about alleged Biden campaign finance corruption going back to 2007 when Joe Biden ran for president. Tigani is speaking out in protest of the unfairness of the sweetheart plea deal given to Hunter Biden last week by the Biden Justice Department.


Tigani said the investigation he wore a wire for was halted when it got to the level of Joe Biden and his campaign finance director Dennis Toner. The investigation occurred during Biden’s first term as vice president.



https://rumble.com/v2wk1ve-ex-biden-donor-blows-whistle.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=4

jesse wattersex-biden donor blows whistle
