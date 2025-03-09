Russian journey through the pipe to Sudzha. The soldiers had to walk 12 kilometers. Through the pipe.

Footage from the very same pipe that was used to penetrate enemy positions near Sudzha.

Water and other necessary supplies were delivered inside a multi-kilometer pipe - on carts.

Apparently, the maneuver was carried out by the Veterans separate airborne assault brigade, similar to the same breakthrough through the pipeline near Avdiivka, and other units.

Adding:

Pipes were indeed used to penetrate Sudzha , enemy publications and observers write.

According to Ukrainska Pravda and Yuriy Butusov, the Russian Armed Forces used the gas pipeline to covertly transport an assault company of about 100 people to covertly penetrate the defensive lines of the Ukrainian Armed Forces in the vicinity of Sudzha.

Probably, we are talking about the underground section of the Urengoy-Pomary-Uzhgorod gas pipeline, which goes through Sudzha. Gas was pumped through it until January 1, 2025, and the diameter of the pipes can reach one and a half meters.

More: The Mystery Pipe – A Tactical Breakthrough

Now that the fog of war has lifted a little, let's take a closer look at the "Pipe Breakthrough" based on the available information.

Yesterday, the Russian information space was all over the place with reports about the Pipe, creating a lot of confusion—not just on Russian Telegram channels, but more importantly, in the Ukrainian information space. We won’t rule out the possibility that this was done deliberately. 😉

In a carefully coordinated operation, "Akhmat" special forces and the "Veterans" unit—the same unit responsible for the Avdeevka breakthrough—used a pipeline, which was ironically shut down by the Ukrainians in January, to infiltrate Kiev regime-held territory. They remained inside for six days, moving 12 kilometers over 22 hours. Openings were cut into the pipe, and controlled detonations ensured airflow.

Emerging first, the "Group of Hades" linked up with the 30th Regiment to secure positions in the tree line and clear the settlement of Kubatkin. The Ukrainian forces were caught off guard, reacting only after the first defensive line had already fallen. They launched cluster munitions in response (they even published a video, though they greatly exaggerated their claims, saying 80% of the unit was destroyed). In reality, all eight submunitions missed, and only a few soldiers were wounded. Images of them receiving medical treatment (check-ups and IV drips) were published yesterday evening.

The operation reads like something out of a movie, and the guys deserve all the respect for pulling it off. But the battle to liberate Kursk is far from over—the time for celebration will come later.

For now, the fighting continues…