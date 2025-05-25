BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Everything I Have Achieved!
Stefan Molyneux
Stefan MolyneuxCheckmark Icon
1930 followers
24 views • 3 months ago

Friday Night Live 23 May 2025


In this episode, I explore philosophical themes surrounding mortality, societal violence, and personal experiences. Reflecting on Scott Adams' health challenges, I critique the criminalization of self-defense and the impact of societal labels on violence. I share parenting anecdotes that highlight inattentiveness and its consequences, while discussing the complexities of modern child-rearing.


Through humor, I balance personal ambitions with parenting challenges and examine love, self-worth, and the dangers of vanity. I advocate for empathy and humility in relationships, emphasizing the importance of mutual respect and emotional honesty to foster meaningful connections.


GET MY NEW BOOK 'PEACEFUL PARENTING', THE INTERACTIVE PEACEFUL PARENTING AI, AND THE FULL AUDIOBOOK!

https://peacefulparenting.com/


Join the PREMIUM philosophy community on the web for free!


Subscribers get 12 HOURS on the "Truth About the French Revolution," multiple interactive multi-lingual philosophy AIs trained on thousands of hours of my material - as well as AIs for Real-Time Relationships, Bitcoin, Peaceful Parenting, and Call-In Shows!


You also receive private livestreams, HUNDREDS of exclusive premium shows, early release podcasts, the 22 Part History of Philosophers series and much more!


See you soon!

https://freedomain.locals.com/support/promo/UPB2025

evidencephilosophyempathyself-defensereasonmortalitystefan molyneuxlivestreamscott adamschild-rearingemotional honestyphilosophical themessocietal violenceparenting anecdotesinattentiveness
