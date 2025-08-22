Brighteon Broadcast News, Aug 22, 2025 - Why there's NO FUTURE for humans if the machines aren't stopped

- Introduction and Special Guest Interview (0:10)

- Depopulation and Government's True Intentions (3:04)

- Ukraine and the Rise of Robotic Armies (5:37)

- The Human Race's Self-Destructive Tendencies (10:48)

- The Gap Between Informed and Uninformed Individuals (13:17)

- The Replacement of Human Jobs by AI (17:26)

- The Impact of AI on Various Professions (22:25)

- The Role of AI in Human Survival (45:03)

- The Importance of Preparedness and Decentralization (1:13:45)

- Special Reports and Future Plans (1:14:26)

- Canadian Forest Fire Restrictions and Government Excuses (1:16:25)

- Preparedness Strategies and Sponsorship (1:30:21)

- Introduction of Larry Johnson and His Background (1:32:52)

- AI Technology and Public Opinion Manipulation (1:34:55)

- Russian Hack and Casualty Numbers (1:40:47)

- Trump's Role in Peace Efforts and NATO Expansion (1:44:48)

- Impact of Tariffs and Supply Chain Disruptions (1:55:18)

- Russian Orthodoxy and European Animosity (2:07:33)

- Ukrainian Public Opinion and Zelensky's Future (2:09:55)

- Peace Dividends and AI Competition (2:17:16)





