C40 Cities: The Herding of the Population into Destitution

In this video, I go through the 6 categories that the globalists want to have reduced and explain why it is all problematic. Similar to the 5-10-15 mins cities and smart cities, C40 cities are designed to control you and watch your every move. This has been planned for quite a while now and is becoming increasingly obvious. This is my interpretation of the report titled, "The Future of Urban Consumption in a 1.5 Degree Celsius World, C40 Cities, Headline Report".
Pertinent links:
Reports:
Future of Urban Consumption:
https://www.c40.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/08/2270_C40_CBE_MainReport_250719.original.pdf
Deadline
2020, PDF:
https://c40.my.salesforce.com/sfc/p/#36000001Enhz/a/1Q000000glMl/ppZ1_ulBFSNxc9frhIrnFdXXIJ522DBTp_CiQ7nLnZ0
Agenda 2030:
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/development-agenda/
Agenda
2050:
https://www.un.org/sustainabledevelopment/blog/tag/2050/
Summary
of the Paris Agreement, PDF:
https://unece.org/fileadmin/DAM/stats/documents/ece/ces/2016/mtg/Session_1_Bigger_picture_of_COP21.pdf
Other Videos:
The Cult of the Medics:
https://www.cultofthemedics.com/chapters.html
The Big Reset:
https://rumble.com/v1ko065-the-big-reset-movie.html
The Sequel to the Fall of the Cabal:
https://www.kmscreative.org/post/the-sequel-fall-of-the-cabal
and on Bitchute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Take Back Your Power (dangers of Smart meters and 5G):
www.takebackyourpower.net
Unmasking the Smart City Agenda, by Samantha Edwards:
https://rumble.com/embed/v2fkcqw?pub=75zn/?autoplay=false
Music Credits:
Kirk Osomayo: A Prayer
Robert Abraham: All the Things Lost
Other Links:
See
if you reside in one of the chosen Smart Cities:
https://www.smartcitiesworld.net/city-profile#aos-ArticleListingMoreContainer
Check
if you live near 5G towers:
https://www.speedtest.net/ookla-5g-map
https://civileats.com/2020/10/16/without-a-right-to-garden-law-it-may-be-illegal-to-grow-your-own-food/