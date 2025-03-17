Moving with Children After Divorce – Key Provisions Under Bill C-78

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Thinking about relocating with your child after divorce? Canada’s Bill C-78 sets specific legal requirements for parental relocation.
📌 Key Legal Requirements:
✔ 60-Day Notice Rule – Parents must provide a formal written notice of the move.
✔ Objection Process – The other parent has 30 days to object through the courts.
✔ Best Interests of the Child Test – The court evaluates how the move impacts the child’s emotional, financial, and social well-being.
⚠️ Failure to follow these legal steps can lead to legal complications or denial of relocation.
📞 Need legal guidance? Call (416) 519-0699 to speak with a family lawyer in Toront