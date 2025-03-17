BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Moving with Children After Divorce – Key Provisions Under Bill C-78
torontodivorce
torontodivorce
0 follower
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
6 views • 6 months ago

Thinking about relocating with your child after divorce? Canada’s Bill C-78 sets specific legal requirements for parental relocation.


📌 Key Legal Requirements:

✔ 60-Day Notice Rule – Parents must provide a formal written notice of the move.

✔ Objection Process – The other parent has 30 days to object through the courts.

✔ Best Interests of the Child Test – The court evaluates how the move impacts the child’s emotional, financial, and social well-being.


⚠️ Failure to follow these legal steps can lead to legal complications or denial of relocation.


📞 Need legal guidance? Call (416) 519-0699 to speak with a family lawyer in Toront

Keywords
familylawontarioparentalrelocationdivorceandcustody
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy