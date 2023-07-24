Eric Genuis - Fantasia Appassionata

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
48trx1Eric Genuis - "Fantasia Appassionata"
11 years ago
This is the last You Tube piece from last year's "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado. I hope you have enjoyed the series. And I also hope you really enjoy this charged, energetic work featuring the virtuoso talents of Alena Merimee on violin and William Pfund on trumpet. What a pleasure making music with these great artists.
Look for the upcoming DVD soon.
Your friend always,
Eric
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h5Neph9D4Y