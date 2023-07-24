BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Eric Genuis - Fantasia Appassionata
High Hopes
High Hopes
3 views • 07/24/2023

48trx1Eric Genuis - "Fantasia Appassionata"


11 years ago


This is the last You Tube piece from last year's "Concert Of Hope" in Colorado. I hope you have enjoyed the series. And I also hope you really enjoy this charged, energetic work featuring the virtuoso talents of Alena Merimee on violin and William Pfund on trumpet. What a pleasure making music with these great artists.


Look for the upcoming DVD soon.


Your friend always,

Eric


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6h5Neph9D4Y

Keywords
pianoorchestralive musiceric genuisfantasia appassionata
