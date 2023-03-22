Freedom Alert! Where Did The Truth Go?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Where did the truth go -Nothing is as it seems
We´re being manipulated - You´re being lied to
We pull back the curtains - You get a front-row seat
Love, unity and facts are lost
Everything is headed for destruction
People no longer know what is the good
Their opinions are controlled from above
Media and political interference
BUT......
My soul is free - My soul has wings
I will fight to the end - That is how I will stand tall
The universal weapon will be love
