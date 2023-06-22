They're Doing It Again

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Shit-Libs Are Plotting To Interfere In Another Election
* It’s not even a new or inventive or creative plan; it’s the same plan again.
* The level of commie we’re dealing with is nearly unfathomable.
* They’ve got big mouths on TV, but they won’t go on the record.
The full episode is linked below.
The Dan Bongino Show | 22 June 2023
https://rumble.com/v2vq5jq-theyre-plotting-to-interfere-in-another-election-ep.-2037-06222023.html