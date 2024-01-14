Democrats have ‘locked in’ Joe Biden for a second go

Seattle University Associate Professor of American Politics Dr Patrick Schoettmer says the Democratic caucuses have never been seen as “competitive". “They usually aren’t when there is an incumbent president,” Mr Schoettmer told Sky News Australia. The Professor of American Politics says Biden’s primary rival, Robert F Kennedy Jr, ended up dropping out as he saw “no avenue” for victory. “The Democrats are more or less locked in at this point to go with President Biden for a second round.” Iowa caucuses will be held on January 15 (local time), which will be the launchpad for both Republican and Democrat candidates.







Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos:

https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html







