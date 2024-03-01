Ep. 78: Tyranny In Brazil

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Biden administration helped install a pro-Chinese government in Brazil, which immediately shut down opposition media and began arresting dissidents.
Here are two of its victims:
* Eduardo Bolosnaro
* Paulo Figueiredo
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 29 February 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/the-tucker-carlson-encounter-tyranny-in-brazil/
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1763337098705162548