Analyst Analysis - “Killing on an Industrial Scale” - ‘Nothing Discriminate’ about Bombing Fakhoora School - 'Ethnic Cleansing' - “This Must Be Stopped”

‘Nothing discriminate’ about bombing Fakhoora School from airstrikes: Analyst
Fakhoora School is like the al-Shifa of schools in Gaza; it’s been targeted like al-Shifa has.
This school was bombed in 2009, 2014, and this is the second time this month that it’s been bombed.
There is nothing discriminate about the fact that a school that shelters thousands of people has been bombed from the air; that is meant to create damage, human loss, suffering and deaths.
When you attack a school with such a concentration of people taking refuge in the school, you are sending a message that is more than, ‘I’m going after Hamas fighters here and there’. What it’s saying is, “I want people to be driven out, I want people to pay a price, I want people to die.”