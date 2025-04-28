NHL Game 4 Highlights - Hurricanes vs. Devils

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Andrei Svechnikov buried his second career playoff hat trick and Jacob Slavin scored his first goal of the playoffs to help the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New Jersey Devils 5-2 and take a 3-1 series lead.
