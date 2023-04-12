© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Russian military conducted a test launch of an intercontinental ballistic missile from the Kapustin Yar range on April 11, the Defense Ministry said.
The purpose of the launch was to test advanced combat equipment. The training warhead of the rocket hit a mock target at a training ground in Kazakhstan.