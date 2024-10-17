VfB [along with many others] have uncovered the SABBATEAN SUCKER PUNCH [VfB terms this the Israeli Art Students Scandal, Part Deux, using website databases rather than crappy ass (((art)))]:





https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/09/11/world-trade-centers-infamous-91st-floor-israeli-art-student-project





https://www.algora.com/Algora_blog/2021/09/11/world-trade-centers-infamous-91st-floor-israeli-art-student-project





"My aim was to transform the American Alt-Right and European New Right into a global movement based on a cosmopolitan vision of Indo-European inter-civilizational unity, spanning from the West to Russia, Greater Iran, Greater India, and the Buddhist world led by Japan."

HE ADMITS IT❗

https://jasonrezajorjani.com/





HE ADMITS IT❗





https://jasonrezajorjani.com/





Now, the video:





🚨 Ron Paul Warns that the US Military has now been Authorized to Kill Americans on US Soil, Just before the 2024 Election





I covered this the other day.. it’s a very big deal.





🔴 Here was my breakdown





The DoD quietly revised Directive 5240.01, Turning the Directive into a Stealthy Expansion of Military Intelligence Powers in Life-or-Death Domestic Scenarios





• Just weeks before the most consequential election in history… the U.S. military has quietly been granted the authority to assist in domestic law enforcement activities—including the use of lethal force against U.S. citizens in certain circumstances.





• The reissuance of DoD Directive 5240.01 repealed previous versions, including the 1982 DoD 5240.1-R.





• The update is routine, but the specific changes are very noteworthy being that we’re so close to the election.





• The changes specifically mention the authorization of LETHAL FORCE in domestic operations, working in tandem with local authorities..





This is hitting all kinds of Q drops.. #34 in particular.





In the 2016 version, the directive primarily focused on intelligence collection and ensuring civil liberties protections...





The Sept 2024 version just updated expands the military's role, particularly in assisting civil law enforcement, and authorizes lethal force under specific conditions, raising questions about its use during potential civil unrest surrounding the election.

—— Section 3.3.a.(2)(c) now explicitly permits lethal force in cases of imminent threats or national security emergencies, provided the action complies with legal oversight.





Seventeen Techniques for Truth Suppression





Strong, credible allegations of high-level criminal activity can bring down a government. When the government lacks an effective, fact-based defense, other techniques must be employed. The success of these techniques depends heavily upon a cooperative, compliant press and a mere token opposition party.





