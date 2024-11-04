BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The First Epistle of John - Part 3 - "Do Not Love This World" - Expository Reading
Point Of View
Point Of View
123 followers
7 months ago

1 John 2:15-17 NLT

Do not love this world nor the things it offers you, for when you love the world, you do not have the love of the Father in you. [16] For the world offers only a craving for physical pleasure, a craving for everything we see, and pride in our achievements and possessions. These are not from the Father, but are from this world. [17] And this world is fading away, along with everything that people crave. But anyone who does what pleases God will live forever.

Keywords
holy spiritholy biblegod the fatherjesus the son
