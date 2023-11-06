Boycott Israel? No US State Jobs Or Aid For You

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
MIRRORED from TRT World
26 Oct 2017
Survivors of Hurricane Harvey in Texas must certify that they don't and won't boycott Israel in a state aid application. This is really happening.
