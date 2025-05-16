BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
NO Milk? NO Butter? Still Made the Creamiest Mac EVER 😱
eatloadedpotato
eatloadedpotato
51 views • 4 months ago

NO Milk? NO Butter? Still Made the Creamiest Mac EVER 😱

🎉 Ever gone to make mac and cheese and realized someone left, like, two drops of milk in the carton? 😭 SAME. But today I'm showing you how to make the creamiest, cheesiest, most mind-blowingly good chili mac—using ZERO fresh milk or butter.

https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chili-mac

 For only $1.15 a person! And guess what? It's all shelf-stable, baby. I’m MJ, your pantry BFF and refrigerator eliminator 💪, and I’m about to rock your noodle-loving world with this one-pot wonder. 🧀🌶️🍝

This is my no strain, no waste, one pot, dump-and-stir method that saves your sanity, budget, and fridge space. You just toss in boxed mac, chili, powdered milk, and butter powder—yes, it's a thing—and let the magic happen. You’ll have creamy chili mac in 10 minutes flat, and your family will think you’re a wizard. 🧙‍♀️✨ Perfect for big families, meal prep, or just needing something hot and cheesy RIGHT NOW. Plus, over at LoadedPotato.org you can get the full recipe, scale it for 1–20 people, and even use my FREE auto grocery calculator to fill your pantry with this and other meals. 🛒💻

Want more of this delicious chaos? 👇

 🎯 Head to LoadedPotato.org

 💬 Comment if you've been betrayed by the empty milk carton

 📲 Follow me @LoadedPotatoDawg for more shelf-stable hacks

 🥄 And WATCH the full video to see this dreamy chili mac come to life!

✨ Pantry magic includes:

 🧀 No fridge? No problem!

 🧂 Only dry goods!

 🔥 One pot. No mess.

 💸 Budget-friendly AF

 🥳 Easy enough for a third grader (or me when I’m hangry)



https://loadedpotato.org/recipes/chili-mac



#chilimac #pantrymeals #shelfstable #easyrecipes #macandcheese #powderedmilk #budgetmeals #cheapdinners #cannedfoodrecipes #onepotmeal #shelfstablecooking #loadedpotato #nooven #quickdinner #momlife #easyfamilymeals #mealprepideas #fridgefree #survivalrecipes #pantrystaples #campingfood #dinnerhack #lazycook #kitchenhacks #nomilkneeded

----------------------------------------------------------------

Follow me here! 🥳

YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/@eatloadedpotato

Instagram : https://instagram.com/eatloadedpotato

TikTok : https://tiktok.com/@eatloadedpotato

X : https://twitter.com/eatloadedpotato

----------------------------------------------------------------


