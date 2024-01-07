U.S. Patent US20130015260A1- Lightning & Thunder Used For Weapon & Weather Modication

Inventor: David Joseph Schulte





2004-10-07: Application filed by Individual

2004-10-07: Priority to US10/804,978

2013-01-17: Publication of US20130015260A1

2014-07-22: Application granted

2014-07-22: Publication of US8785840B2





Concept and model for utilizing high-frequency or radar or microwave producing or emitting devices to produce, effect, create or induce lightning or lightspeed or visible to naked eye electromagnetic pulse or pulses, acoustic or ultrasonic shockwaves or booms in the air, space, enclosed, or upon any object or mass, to be used solely or as part of a system, platform or device including weaponry and weather modification





Abstract

This patent describes a scientific explanation for what causes lightning and thunder and how to replicate it using high-frequency soundwaves such as radar and microwaves. The uses for this are mainly in military weaponry and weather modification. This is a very high energy weapon, and is capable of great damage if not used properly. Uses of this invention include: Missile defense, aiming at a nuclear missile to disable all electrical and electronic systems with electromagnetic pulse (lightning) and break the missile apart with the concurrent acoustic shockwave (thunder). Other uses include installing the devices in airplanes, helicopters and tanks to fire lightning and thunder upon whatever it is aimed at: air-air combat, air to ground combat, ground to air combat, tank to ground combat. This technology could obsolete guns and fired projectiles if widespread military utilization is made. The system can be used to either start or diffuse a hurricane. The system and the science behind it are all new and never before described concepts and ideas, and a revolutionary utilization of radar, microwaves and acoustics.



