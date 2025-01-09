BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Why employees claiming EXEMPT from withholding must reaffirm their status by February 15
As an employee who understands that neither the withholding laws nor the individual income tax laws apply to you, you may have claimed EXEMPT from withholding of federal income taxes from your pay to stop the automatic and unlawful stealing of your money by your employer who send the stolen money to the IRS. Whether or not your company alerts you of this deadline, you must claim EXEMPT from withholding again each year by February 15th or risk having the stealing of your money by your employer start again until you give your employer a new exemption certificate.

In this week’s Freedom Hour presentation, Peymon Mottahedeh will thoroughly explain the withholding laws and exactly why, when you claim EXEMPT, you need to do so every year.

income taxirstaxlawfederal income taxwagesincomewithholding1040tax honestytax courttaxable incometrade or businessdefinition of incomeindividual income tax1099w-2w-4notice of deficiencytax lienfrivolous return penaltyfrivolous contentiontax protestwar taxsocial security tax
