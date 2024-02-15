Hamas - Qassam fighters Killing Two Israeli Soldiers at close range, and targeting Israeli armoured vehicles in southern Gaza

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hamas has released a video showing Qassam fighters killing two Israeli soldiers at close range, and targeting Israeli armoured vehicles in southern Gaza. The footage also includes an operation that Hamas said resulted in the deaths of a leader of the 630th Battalion, a deputy company commander, and a soldier. Despite its release on February 14th, the specific location and timing of the incidents shown in the video remain unconfirmed.💥