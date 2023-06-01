Why I'm Always Long The U.S.

This Stuff Will Change — When It Gets Bad Enough

* How bad does it have to get?

* Unfortunately, really bad!

* We’re not there yet, but we’re getting there.

* Once things get bad enough, we have always fixed it.

* Are we at the bottom? Sadly, I don’t think so.

* We are close.

* The turn-around is coming soon.





The full episode is linked below.





The Dan Bongino Show | 1 June 2023

https://rumble.com/v2rcygo-is-the-biden-crime-family-secret-about-to-be-exposed-ep.-2022-06012023.html

