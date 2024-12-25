Syria: Orthodox Christian Patriarch addressed the crowd, emphasizing unity & resilience

“With our souls, with our blood, we sacrifice for you, O Christ.”

- Syriac Orthodox Patriarch Mor Ignatius Aphrem II joins demonstrators of the Christian Movement in Syria.

Amid rising anti-Christian violence and recent attacks on sacred symbols like the burning of the Christmas tree in Suqaylabiya, the Patriarch addressed the crowd, emphasizing unity and resilience.

We are disciples of the Lord Christ, and this is the most important thing. We have been here in this country before anyone else… We are ready to live with all the sons and daughters of Syria in love and peace.