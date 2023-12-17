Overcoming Sleepiness, with Brian Ruhe in 2011

On Nov. 20, 2011, I had been making videos regularly for only one month. This was before I was famous, lol. I was filming with the new iPad 2 which just came out with video for the first time ever and I wired myself up with the mike, you can see. I didn't want to spend $600 on the iPad so an associate donated $300 so I could afford it. I didn't know about globalist power back then. At this time my ultimate ambition in life was to lead weekend Buddhist meditation retreats around North America for the rest of my life. Weeks before this, I just got back from leading a successful retreat in Monterey Mexico.





Please do download any of my videos and copy them to your own channels to spread the word.





All video playlists: https://www.bitchute.com/profile/yRDt6pN0WgUf/ or click on "The Brian Ruhe Show" and scroll down.

Donate: http://www.brianruhe.ca/please-donate/

Bitcoin: 15Ls63J21zzhAPE7ke4P2JhaHyAEhUrJVe

Volunteer your time. Be part of a group. https://www.brianruhe.ca/volunteer/





My website: http://www.brianruhe.ca

https://www.facebook.com/brian.ruhe.353

https://twitter.com/BrianRuhe

https://vk.com/brianruhe





MP3 audios and video at: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/brianruhe

My priorities: http://www.brianruhe.ca/welcome

Flickr: https://www.flickr.com/photos/194226686@N07

https://www.instagram.com/brianaruhe/





My three books are available at Amazon.

https://www.amazon.com/s?k=brian+ruhe&crid=1ZU2U0DOIY0QG&sprefix=%2Caps%2C101&ref=nb_sb_ss_recent_1_0_recent





Phone into Brian Ruhe's live radio show at 1-603-635-4946 any Tuesday from 6-8 pm EST at Studio B at https://revolution.radio