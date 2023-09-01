God has thoughts of peace & not of evil toward you

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



The video was produced in the outskirts of Cebu City, the Philippines on August 8, 2023.





In Jeremiah 29:11-13 says: For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the Lord, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.



Then shall ye call upon me, and ye shall go and pray unto me, and I will hearken unto you. And ye shall seek me, and find me, when ye shall search for me with all your heart.





God has thoughts of peace and not of evil toward you. He wants you to communicate with him through prayer and God will hear you and your supplications.



Seek God and you will find Him when you search for Him with all of your heart.



Be at peace with God. Have faith in Christ AND OBEY Christ and His holy written word including His holy ten commandments of God which define His love (1 John 5:3; Exodus 20:3-17).





"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."

-General Lafayette under President George Washington