CNN Crowd Cheers as Trump Vows to Pardon Many Jan 6 Patriots

CNN Crowd Cheers as Trump Vows to Pardon Many People Arrested on January 6
"You have two standards of justice in this country ... And then what they've done to these people, they've persecuted these people. And yeah, my answer is, if I get in ... it will be a large portion of them [I pardon]."
