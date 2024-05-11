Antibiotic resistance & Iatrogenic medicine's losing war on disease ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "Superbugs" Book Review

Superbugs is a well-written deep-dive into the fascinating history of antibiotics and a glimpse into the frontline struggle of doctors and scientists versus some seriously nasty strains of infectious bacteria and fungus. The book is written by Dr. Matt McCarthy, a staff physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital.





4:20 What is an Antibiotic?

5:00 Antibiotic Resistance

11:02 Is Profit the Problem?

20:50 History

21:40 Informed Consent

24:40 The Placebo Effect

26:40 A Reason for Hope

31:48 The Circuitous Path to a Clinical Trial

33:20 The Ideal of Equipoise

37:25 Vignettes of Iatrogenic Medicine

45:00 Antibiotic Shortages

45:52 Lysins - A Promising Innovation?

48:34 Candida Auris

51:24 How to Protect Yourself from Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

1:01:55 Conclusion





Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/679-superbugs

Order 🛒 Book

https://amzn.to/2wFUGf7





