Antibiotic resistance & Iatrogenic medicine's losing war on disease ⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️ "Superbugs" Book Review
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
150 followers
0
55 views • 12 months ago

Superbugs is a well-written deep-dive into the fascinating history of antibiotics and a glimpse into the frontline struggle of doctors and scientists versus some seriously nasty strains of infectious bacteria and fungus. The book is written by Dr. Matt McCarthy, a staff physician at New York Presbyterian Hospital.


4:20 What is an Antibiotic?

5:00 Antibiotic Resistance

11:02 Is Profit the Problem?

20:50 History

21:40 Informed Consent

24:40 The Placebo Effect

26:40 A Reason for Hope

31:48 The Circuitous Path to a Clinical Trial

33:20 The Ideal of Equipoise

37:25 Vignettes of Iatrogenic Medicine

45:00 Antibiotic Shortages

45:52 Lysins - A Promising Innovation?

48:34 Candida Auris

51:24 How to Protect Yourself from Antibiotic-Resistant Infections

1:01:55 Conclusion


Read 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/679-superbugs

Order 🛒 Book

https://amzn.to/2wFUGf7


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
healthalternative medicinenatural healthsciencepodcastsantibioticssuperbugscandida aurisbiohackingantibiotic resistanceinformed consentbook reviewlimitless mindsetiatrogenic medicinebioethicsequipoisedr matt mccarthythe race to stop an epidemiclysins
