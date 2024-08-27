Busted! Major Media Crimes Exposed

See how the news is always lying to you, never telling the truth!





World leading news reporters and journalists reveal how the news is used by billionaires, governments and intelligence agencies to control the beliefs and behavior of the public. Most news is pure propaganda to manipulate you. This documentary is highly revealing... Make sure to watch it!





To support the work and research of Dr. Robert O. Young and to help Dr. Young fight the lawfare that has been raged against him directly, go to: www.givesendgo.com/G2Z76





Dr. Young has dedicated his life to educate people about healthy lifestyle and diet. Most of his time and. resources are spent on research and scientific proof of the origin of disease and its' prevention.





He also needs your help to defend against the mainstream entities attempting to put his life's work and research to an end.





May God bless you for your prayers and your donations!





No donation is too small!





Click on the following link to watch, listen and learn about The Missing Link - https://rumble.com/v56a1ib-has-the-missing-link-been-found.html