Deadly Israeli massacre at an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinian families in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza - part 2, early today

Apocalyptic scenes unfold after a deadly Israeli massacre at an UNRWA clinic sheltering displaced Palestinian families in Jabalia refugee camp, northern Gaza, killing at least 19 civilians, including 9 children.
Medical sources told Al-Jazeera that 53 Palestinians were killed in Israeli attacks across the Gaza Strip since dawn today.
I saw a few horrible videos today about this:
💔 MAN CARRIES BABY WITH HEAD BLOWN OUT - victim of latest Israeli horrific massacre in north Gaza's Jabalia camp, where IDF missiles targeted and destroyed UNRWA clinic. Another where a father holds up his tiny baby without a head.
At least 19 people, including 9 children and women, murdered in the criminal Genocidal attack.