The occupation demolishes homes in Beit Ummar





The Zionist occupation demolished four homes in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron. Dozens of Palestinians lost their homes due to the continued policy of the Zionist occupation to expel Palestinians from their lands.

Interview: Yousef Abu Maria: An activist in the popular resistance

Reporting: Sari Jaradat

Filmed: 13/11/2024

Donate/Watch/Share elsewhere👇

https://FreePalestine.Video