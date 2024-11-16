The occupation demolishes homes in Beit Ummar

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Zionist occupation demolished four homes in the village of Beit Ummar, north of the city of Hebron. Dozens of Palestinians lost their homes due to the continued policy of the Zionist occupation to expel Palestinians from their lands.
Interview: Yousef Abu Maria: An activist in the popular resistance
Reporting: Sari Jaradat
Filmed: 13/11/2024
