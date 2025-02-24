President Trump Recommends Major Election Reforms to States

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Speaking to many of the nation's governors, President Trump told them last week that they should reduce costs, improve efficiency, and increase election integrity by making four changes.
Get Your Coffee From a Christian Company: https://jdrucker.com/coffee