BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Joe Biden Unfit To Serve-NOW THE END BEGINS-FEB 9 2024
Rightly Dividing The Word
Rightly Dividing The Word
90 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
Send a Crypto Tip
If you like the content from this creator, send a crypto tip to help support their channel.
Select a Crypto Method:
Copy the code below for use in your Crypto App.
Copy
100% of your tip goes directly to this channel. The Brighteon platform does not receive or forward any crypto tips and does not have access to any records of crypto tipping activities.
If supported, scan the QR code above using your Crypto App.
56 views • 02/10/2024

President Biden "willfully retained and disclosed classified materials," special counsel Robert Hur found in a bombshell report released Thursday — though Hur recommended against criminal charges, in part because a jury might view Biden as an "elderly man with a poor memory." So, the man with the nuclear codes is unfit for the job he holds, and yet, no action will be taken against him. Why? Because Joe Biden is the 'front man' for Obama's Third Term, that's why. On this episode of the NTEB Prophecy News Podcast, everything we've long told you about the pretend presidency of Joe Biden is true, and now verified by the investigation of the Special Counsel. Joe Biden is so mentally not there that the investigation noted "jurors would not hold Biden liable for his actions on account of his perceived mental decline, even though he is seeking a second four-year term in November." To quote Rachel Maddow, that's a 'bombshell' right there. But hold on, the shadowy figures that actually run America are not done yet and they have something even bigger in store for us in November. Today we take you to our nation's capitol and rip the roof off of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to show you what's really going on, and how it will affect you in 2024 and beyond.


Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy