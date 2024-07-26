BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
They will not deter us! Just like Rashid Buttar, Sheila Ealey & Jim Meehan, the fighters!
The Real Dr Judy
The Real Dr Judy
292 followers
143 views • 9 months ago

(found on Dr. Judy's transcripts: https://therealdrjudy.com/judy-mikovits-transcripts/)

Robert Scott Bell: We've lost a lot of wonderful warriors here. Their mission and purpose has been pure and we'll carry it on as long as there's breath in our bodies left, we are not stopping!

Dr Judy Mikovits: And we will move forward, we will kiss them on the forehead. They will not deter us! Just like Rashid Buttar, just like Jim Meehan, yeah, these are the fighters. Yeah, they targeted the doctors and nurses. Oh, anybody wants to remember Plandemic Indoctornation and Melinda Gates? "Oh, let's just get the doctors and nurses." This is nociception! We know this. We were experimenting on Fort Dietrich. These things don't communicate easily except through our families. Lee Merritt is right. When they finally give you AIDS, and this is all AIDS, but our God-given immune system with a little bit of nutrition. We don't need to supplement our God and we don't need to modify our God and nattokinase is a poison. We can't outdo nature!...

07/22/2024 - Full interview with Robert Scott Bell: https://rumble.com/v57z4yk-biden-drops-out.html

healthnewstruthherorobert scott bellfightrashid buttarmikovitsjim meehansheila ealey
