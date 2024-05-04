Upholding Free Speech: The Constitutionality of an Anti-Semitism “Law”

The push for laws aimed at curtailing criticism of Israel, Zionism, or historical events such as the Holocaust, and the noticing of religious affiliations of those in power, raises profound questions about the First Amendment and democratic values enshrined in the U.S. Constitution. These laws attempt to suppress dissenting perspectives on foreign governments and political ideologies, fundamentally undermining free speech principles. Such content-based restrictions on speech likely conflict with constitutional guarantees and historic legal precedents, emphasizing the necessity of defending the right to challenge prevailing ideologies and uphold individual liberties.





Attorney and author, Cynthia F. Hodges, JD, LLM, MA, is the author of “CODE RED,” “Zion’s Legacy,” “Downsized,” and "Den of Vipers.” She is known for challenging established narratives in her quest for truth.

Web: cynthiahodges.com