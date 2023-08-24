BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Ep. 83 The New Prisoner Six: Shining Light on the Truth
TNP (The New Prisoners)
TNP (The New Prisoners)
3 views • 08/24/2023

This is a TNP Simulcast.


The Karis Project meets with The New Prisoner Six, host of TNP LIVE to discuss his journey to being a truth teller in the media in a time where telling the truth often comes at a high cost.
Find Six:

Links: https://t.co/doVXIIPmYJ

The Karis Project on Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/WpQ9HI6fU4h9/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheKarisProject?s=20

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@thekarisproject?_t=8aGyP921AFe&_r=1

Instagram: https://instagram.com/thekarisproject?igshid=NTc4MTIwNjQ2YQ==

Support The Karis Project here: https://donorbox.org/the-karis-project

https://www.givesendgo.com/G9D4C

or here (and find U.S. criminal complaint packages):
https://www.dsrkarisconsulting.com/the-karis-project

Find Canadian criminal complaint packages here:
https://www.ravennews.org/criminal-negligence

Contact The Karis Project or the panel on Twitter for U.S. packages. Working on U.S. download links.

The Karis Project Panel:

Kaysha Richardson
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Kaysharic?s=20

Substack: https://open.substack.com/pub/kaysharichardson/p/the-karis-project-looking-onward?r=2358c4&utm_medium=ios&utm_campaign=post

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@kaysha

Dale J. Richardson

Twitter: https://twitter.com/DjsRichardson

Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@DjsRichardson
@DjsRichardson | Truth Social

Research that caused Karis to be stolen: https://t.co/A5uLiVi6Cf (Paperback)

https://t.co/cY8suV1qza (Ebook)

Substack: https://dalejrichardson.substack.com/

Linktree: https://linktr.ee/dalejrichardson

interviewpodcasttruth
