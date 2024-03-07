The Most Censored YouTube Video of 2020

THE TRUE COVID DISSIDENTS TRIED TO WARN US FROM THE VERY BEGINNING





Remember all these doctors sounding the alarm in 2020!? Why are there suddenly new Narrative Gatekeepers who pushed lockdowns and masks but who now want to claim that they are somehow the leaders of the 'covid dissident dream team'. They make me sick! They ignore every doctor who came out early and risked it all to tell the truth! Many more docs and researchers came forward, so please see Full Video “Honest Experts are Trying to Warn You” https://www.bitchute.com/video/EU5b9cR4BE6D/





