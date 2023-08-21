BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Trump's Triumphs #76: What The "Sam (Spiritual) Hell" Happened To Trump's 2nd Term In 2020???
Golgotha's144,000
Golgotha's144,000
107 followers
55 views • 08/21/2023

The election landslide was stolen in 2020 by the Fake Covid-19 Gremelin. Who we are still looking for but have never been found. Donal J. Trump's War-Speed Vaccine promotion played into the hands of the Demon-Rats who installed the puppet of Satan Joe Biden as a direct result.

     



Are you ready to take the next step in understanding God???

How The Names Of gods Are Preventing Political Change & Allowing The Demon-Rats To Crush The Right.

https://rumble.com/v2kj0ga-how-the-names-of-god-are-preventing-political-change-and-allowing-the-demon.html

Clown World #51: The Demon-Rats & Christian Conservatives Pray To The Same Lawless god, Not Christ.

https://rumble.com/v38xek8-clown-world-51-the-demon-rats-and-christian-conservatives-pray-to-the-same-.html


Keywords
fake newsgerm theoryconstitutionjoe bidenfake sciencedonald j trumpcontagionvacinescovidwarp speedfouciburkes
