Trump's Triumphs #76: What The "Sam (Spiritual) Hell" Happened To Trump's 2nd Term In 2020???

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The election landslide was stolen in 2020 by the Fake Covid-19 Gremelin. Who we are still looking for but have never been found. Donal J. Trump's War-Speed Vaccine promotion played into the hands of the Demon-Rats who installed the puppet of Satan Joe Biden as a direct result.
How The Names Of gods Are Preventing Political Change & Allowing The Demon-Rats To Crush The Right.
https://rumble.com/v2kj0ga-how-the-names-of-god-are-preventing-political-change-and-allowing-the-demon.html
https://rumble.com/v38xek8-clown-world-51-the-demon-rats-and-christian-conservatives-pray-to-the-same-.html