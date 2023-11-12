Militarized Standing Army on US Soil meets Big Nick

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Police work for a corporation,
"The Corporation of the United States" is their employer...
Or one of their subsidiaries
In any case, it is expressly prohibited in the Constitution
for the Federal Corporation to "Raise a Standing Army" for a period
of longer than two years!
In case you have not noticed.....
The Corporation has wiped their a** with the Constitution
It's about time for "We the People" to put a stop to the
militarization of these corporate "Policy Enforcers"
And just for the record... The "United States Corporation" is the
equivalent of a PRIVATE SOCIETY, and they have rules governing that society
But YOU are required to JOIN the society for them to apply to you!
You must CONSENT to "Join the United States Inc. PRIVATE SOCIETY"
What these people have done is to DECEIVE YOU into consenting
to join their little private society! EVERY TIME you declare yourself
a "US Citizen" you are CONSENTING to allow these criminals to rule
over you! Just like when you "Vote"
If you would rather be a FREE MAN or WOMAN, let me suggest
to you that you rescind all contracts with the corporation!
STOP presenting yourself as a member of this private society!
Because every "Statute and Code" that Congress has ever written
ONLY APPLIES TO EMPLOYEES OF THE FEDERAL CORPORATION!
And people who CONSENT to give up their inalienable human rights
to become a member of this private society, whose members MUST
follow the rules of these people or go to prison!
If you will REMOVE YOURSELF from their jurisdiction these
"Policy Enforcers" of the Federal Corporation will have
NO AUTHORITY OVER YOU!
But until you learn how to step back onto the LAND,
and exit the Jurisdiction of the SEA, or Maritime Admiralty Law,
These masked bandits are your MASTERS!
Every Court in America operates under Maritime Admiralty Law
in an organized criminal manner, using Fraud and deception
to gain the "Consent" of the people not paying attention!
I suggest that YOU rescind all contracts with these modern day PIRATES! And that is EXACTLY what they are!
