Militarized Standing Army on US Soil meets Big Nick

Police work for a corporation,



"The Corporation of the United States" is their employer...

Or one of their subsidiaries

In any case, it is expressly prohibited in the Constitution

for the Federal Corporation to "Raise a Standing Army" for a period

of longer than two years!

In case you have not noticed.....

The Corporation has wiped their a** with the Constitution

It's about time for "We the People" to put a stop to the

militarization of these corporate "Policy Enforcers"

And just for the record... The "United States Corporation" is the

equivalent of a PRIVATE SOCIETY, and they have rules governing that society

But YOU are required to JOIN the society for them to apply to you!

You must CONSENT to "Join the United States Inc. PRIVATE SOCIETY"

What these people have done is to DECEIVE YOU into consenting

to join their little private society! EVERY TIME you declare yourself

a "US Citizen" you are CONSENTING to allow these criminals to rule

over you! Just like when you "Vote"

If you would rather be a FREE MAN or WOMAN, let me suggest

to you that you rescind all contracts with the corporation!

STOP presenting yourself as a member of this private society!

Because every "Statute and Code" that Congress has ever written

ONLY APPLIES TO EMPLOYEES OF THE FEDERAL CORPORATION!

And people who CONSENT to give up their inalienable human rights

to become a member of this private society, whose members MUST

follow the rules of these people or go to prison!

If you will REMOVE YOURSELF from their jurisdiction these

"Policy Enforcers" of the Federal Corporation will have

NO AUTHORITY OVER YOU!

But until you learn how to step back onto the LAND,

and exit the Jurisdiction of the SEA, or Maritime Admiralty Law,

These masked bandits are your MASTERS!

Every Court in America operates under Maritime Admiralty Law

in an organized criminal manner, using Fraud and deception

to gain the "Consent" of the people not paying attention!

I suggest that YOU rescind all contracts with these modern day PIRATES! And that is EXACTLY what they are!

