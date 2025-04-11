BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Technocracy rising: Will AI become the Incontestable Government? - Patrick Wood in Interview
Kla.TV - English
Kla.TV - English
165 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
78 views • 5 months ago

Patrick Wood from technocracy.news joins Kla.TV again to discuss Project Stargate and the increasing empowerment of an all-knowing, „infallible“ AI system that is to guide the populous and politicians, replacing human descision-making. AI in Government is here, AI in Health is being advertised heavily. All of it has been prototyped and is being built up with billions of dollars. What will our place be if we do not realize the implications and wisely push back? This interview shifts the focus from the many distractions we are fed to the real prison being built around us.

Keywords
interviewstechnocracypatrickwood
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy